English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    How this Ukrainian survived being shot in the face and buried alive being by 'playing dead'

    "Slam! And the blood flowed through my body," Kulichenko said recollecting the moment when the bullet hit his face.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    Mykola Kulichenko said that he knew his only chance of survival was to play dead. And he did just that. (Image credit: war.ukraine.ua/)

    Mykola Kulichenko said that he knew his only chance of survival was to play dead. And he did just that. (Image credit: war.ukraine.ua/)


    A Ukrainian villager who was seized by Russian troops, shot in the face, thrown into a grave with his eyes covered, hands and feet feet bound, has lived to tell the tale.

    Mykola Kulichenko, from a village outside Kyiv, was chucked into a grave alongside his two brothers on March 18, after Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces believed he was dead.

    The 33-year-old and his two brothers -- Yevhen and Dmytro -- were at home when the Russian troops raided their house, Daily Star reported.

    Kulichenko told CNN that Russians were looking for any military connections. They then found military medals that belonged to their grandfather and Yevhen's bag. Yevhen was a paratrooper.

    A member of the family had, however, managed to evade the Russian forces. It was the sister Iryna who was in a neighbour's house when the invaders arrived.

    Close

    Related stories

    The brothers were interrogated and tortured for three days, Kulichenko said.

    "They beat my whole body with a metal rod, and they put the barrel of a gun inside my mouth," the survivor told CNN.


    On the fourth the day, the brothers were blindfolded, driven to a pit, and told to kneel, Kulichenko said.

    The Russian troops then shot and killed Yevhen and Dmytro. Kulichenko, however, was shot through the cheek. The bullet exited near his right ear.

    "Slam! And the blood flowed through my body," Kulichenko said recollecting the moment when the bullet hit his face.

    The Ukrainian told the CNN that he knew his only chance of survival was to play dead. And he did just that.

    "It was hard for me to breathe since Dima (Dmytro) was lying on top of me, but using my arms and knees, I was able to push my older brother off to the side of the pit, and then I climbed out," Kulichenko recalled.

    In the dark, an injured Kulichenko stumbled his way through till he found a nearby home. He spent the night under their care and was able to return home to his sister.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Russia #Russian invasion #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: May 18, 2022 02:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.