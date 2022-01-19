MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

This start-up has switched to a 4-day workweek permanently. And it's never going back

Calling it a “selfish” move, Bolt founder and CEO Ryan Breslow, 27, said he found that his employees were found to be “overwhelmingly more productive” while working for four days a week, as compared to five days a week.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST
Ryan Breslow founded Bolt in 2014. (Image credit: www.bolt.com)

Ryan Breslow founded Bolt in 2014. (Image credit: www.bolt.com)


Earlier this month, San Francisco-based unicorn Bolt permanently switched to a four-day work week, a decision that it says it will never go back on. The online checkout platform allowed all staff to reduce their working week for good after doing a test-run for three months.

“Our 3 month experiment proved every core thesis: Heightened productivity, engagement, wellness,” Bolt’s founder and CEO, Ryan Breslow, tweeted.

Calling it a “selfish” move, Breslow, 27, said he found that his employees were found to be “overwhelmingly more productive” while working for four days a week, as compared to five days a week.

“This is a selfish thing that we’re doing. Because our hypothesis was that not only would employees be more engaged and healthier, but they’ll be more productive at work. And that’s what we found. We found that the four days that they’re here, they are overwhelmingly more productive than your traditional five days a week,” he told CNN.

Here’s why the company, founded in 2014, is convinced that a four-day work week is the future of workplaces:

Breslow says the format has done wonders not just the employees, but also for the company.

94 per of employees who participated in a survey after the three-month pilot said they are in favour of continuing with a four-day work week. 86 per cent workers were more efficient with their time. 85 per cent of managers at Bolt were able to hit their objectives and key results. 80 per cent of employees could eliminate unnecessary meetings.

The CEO listed his five key learnings from the new approach:

  1. "More days doesn’t mean more done".

  2. "Focus predicts success".

  3. "Creativity is the holy grail".

  4. "Everyone’s more present".

  5. "We are happier".

The start-up moved to the shorter week format days before the UK kicked off a pilot of the four-day work week, with 30 companies taking part in the experiment.

Tags: #Bolt #four day work week #Ryan Breslow #start-up
first published: Jan 19, 2022 03:02 pm

