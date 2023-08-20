World Athletics Championships: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarnsan, Sarvesh Anil Kushare out of 400m hurdles and high jump

Sarvesh Anil Kushare failed to clear 2.25m in three attempts and finished 11th in qualification round Group B and 20th overall. (File image: Source - @adgpi/Twitter)

Indian athletes' disappointing show in the World Championships continued on the second day with Santhosh Kumar Tamilarnsan and Sarvesh Anil Kushare crashing out in the 400m hurdles heat race and high jump qualification round respectively in Budapest on Sunday.

Tamilarnsan finished seventh in heat number three with a time of 50.46 seconds and failed to make it to the semifinals. The top four finishers in each of the five heats and another four fastest qualified for the semifinals.

Kushare failed to clear 2.25m in three attempts and finished 11th in qualification round Group B and 20th overall. Those who cleared 2.30m or at least 12 best performers from qualification round Group and Group B together qualified for the final round.

India had a disastrous day in office on the opening day on Saturday with national record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable failing to qualify for the final round after finishing a disappointing seventh in his heat race in a shocking result.

Three Indians brought up the rear in the men's 20km race walk final while young Shaili Singh also failed to make it to the women's long jump final on a forgettable opening day for the country's athletes.

Ajay Kumar Saroj ran his personal best of 3 minutes 38.24 seconds in men's 1500m heats but that was not enough to qualify for the semifinals, while none of the three Indians in the men's triple jump -- Praveen Chithravel, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker -- made it to the final round.

No Indian is in action on Monday. P