Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Lots of grey between black and white

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are both passionate cricketers. They come from the same state-Delhi. They were part of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 2011 at home, even shared a key stand in the final when India were dented early by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga.

A year earlier to winning the World Cup, Gambhir had famously given his Player of the Match award in an ODI against Sri Lanka at Kolkata to Kohli, which drew a lot of praise for the former.

But since the day the duo featured in the World Cup win, they have been involved in two incidents separated by 10 years, both of which happened in the Indian Premier League.

In 2013, Gambhir was leading Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Bengaluru and he and Kohli were involved in a argument on the field when Kohli got out during RCB's chase.

A few years later, it seemed like things between the two had eased out when, in 2016, Gambhir was recalled into the Indian Test team when Kohli was the captain. Incidentally, that year proved to be Gambhir's last in international cricket.

Now, seven years later, Kohli and Gambhir were involved in another argument on Monday with LSG players and support staff separating the former from the argument.

Both players were fined 100 per cent of their match fee for breaching the IPL code of conduct. It remains to be seen if things have eased out between the two when they meet next in the IPL or elsewhere.

