Sexual harassment complainants allege oversight panel was biased towards Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (File image: ANI)

The women wrestlers have questioned the intent of the oversight panel that probed the sexual harassment accusations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and alleged that it was biased towards him, according to the charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police in the sensational case.

The outgoing WFI chief is scheduled to appear before a trial court on Tuesday in pursuance of summons issued against him and the Federation's Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar. The government-formed six-member panel, led by the legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom, had submitted its report to the government but it was not made public.

The complainants, in their separate statements, alleged that the panel appeared biased towards Singh, who is also a BJP MP. The charge-sheet that runs into 1599 pages, contained statements of 44 witnesses, besides six statements by the complainants which were recorded under CrPC 164.

"Even after giving my statement before the (oversight) committee whenever I visited the Federation office, the accused looked at me with distasteful and lustful eyes and made wrong gestures which made me feel insecure," said one of the complainants. "Even the video recording was being switched off and on while I was giving my statement and in spite of my request the committee did not supply me a copy of my video recording. I fear that my statement may not have been recorded in entirety and may also have been tampered with to protect the accused," the statement of the wrestler read further.

Another complainant said that she was made a part of the WFI sexual harassment committee to look into such cases without her consent. All national sports federations are supposed to have Internal Complaints Committee. "I was never issued any formal communication informing me about such approval, nor was any formal communication was received by me seeking my approval to be part of the sexual harassment committee of the Wrestling Federation of India.

"The accused, in conspiracy with accused No. 2 and other unknown persons, has deliberately done this to suppress my voice and allegations against him. He has, without my approval or consensus, made me part of the said committee and is now alleging that in spite of being part of the committee, I am falsely alleging to be a victim myself," said the complainant. The same 'victim' also alleged that the oversight panel did not provide her the recording when demanded.

"I had serious doubts that that my statement on video may not have been recorded in entirety or may have been altered in an attempt to protect the accused and thus I requested for a copy of the video recording. However members of the oversight committee flatly turned down my request." Delhi police had justified not arresting the accused, saying both Singh and WFI Assistant Secretary Tomar complied with the law by joining the investigation.

"Results of digital/electronic devices and exhibits seized and deposited with the concerned Forensic Labs are yet to be received and shall be filed through supplementary police reports. The analysis of requisitioned CDRs etc., as found appropriate for the purpose of prosecution shall also be submitted expeditiously," the police said in the charge-sheet.