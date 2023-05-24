IPL 2023: JioCinema breaks all records; concurrent viewership touches 2.5 crores during CSK-GT match

GR vs CSK

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on May 23 clocked the highest-ever concurrent viewership on JioCinema.

The final overs of the second innings of the match saw the concurrent viewership on JioCinema touching 2.5 crores.

CSK made its way to the finals by winning the playoff match by 16 runs.

The previous viewership record on JioCinema is 2.4 crore, registered during the CSK versus RCB match on April 17.

JioCinema has been free streaming IPL matches for all viewers.

"In terms of engagement, JioCinema continues to set new benchmarks every day. The total video views on the platform have already crossed over 1300 crore video views, setting a world record," it said in a statement,

The streaming app has been adding millions of new viewers for IPL on a daily basis. "The average streaming time per match per viewer has already zoomed past 60 minutes," the company has said.

JioCinema’s free streaming of the IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views.

In terms of sponsorships and advertisers, JioCinema has roped in 26 marquee sponsors-the highest ever for any sporting event.

