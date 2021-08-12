MARKET NEWS

Tata Motors to gift Altroz to Indian Olympic athletes who narrowly missed bronze medals

PTI
August 12, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
Tata Motors on Thursday said it will be gifting its premium hatchback Altroz to Indian athletes who narrowly missed the bronze medal in the recently held Tokyo Olympics.

These players represented India in the Olympics and have set the gold standard and inspired several other aspirings, young sportspersons in India to follow in their path, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

"To thank and recognise these homegrown players for their sheer hard work and dedication, the company would be delivering its most premium hatch, the Altroz, in the high street gold colour, to these players soon," it added.

"For India, this Olympics was about a lot more than medals and podium finishes. We are fortunate to celebrate the effort and spirit of our athletes representing our country, competing under the highest pressure against the absolute best talent the world has to offer, and coming extremely close to a podium finish. They might have missed a medal but they have won the hearts of millions of Indians, with their dedication and are a true inspiration for budding athletes in India," Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicle Business) Shailesh Chandra noted.

The Tata Altroz has set new benchmarks in its segment in safety, design, and performance and it is the automaker's privilege to honour the spirit of these path-breakers and present them a small token that signifies the gold standard, the Altroz, he added.

Golfer Aditi Ashok narrowly missed out on a medal by finishing fourth in the Tokyo Olympics. Similarly, the Indian Women's Hockey Team and wrestler Deepak Punia also lost the medal in close contests.
PTI
Tags: #2020 Olympics #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Olympics 2020 #Sports #Tata Altroz #Tata Motors
first published: Aug 12, 2021 07:14 pm

