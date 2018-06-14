App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narendra Modi congratulates Afghanistan for their cricket team's first Test match

The team’s captain Asghar Stanikzai called this a proud moment and looked forward to giving their best performance in their debut test match

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a special message congratulating the Afghanistan Cricket Team for their Test debut.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Modi said.

The Indian Embassy in Kabul also tweeted a message from the PMO India, which was read out aloud by the Minister of Sports, Rajyavardhan Rathore before the match commenced. As per a report by News 18, the Chief of Afghanistan Cricket Board, Atif Mashal, also read out a statement from Afghanistan’s President, Ashraf Ghani. Both teams were greeted by Rathore and the Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mr Abdullah Abdullah.

Afghanistan received recognition from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2001 and are now the 12th Test-playing nation in the world. The team’s captain Asghar Stanikzai called this a proud moment and looked forward to giving their best performance in their debut test match. India will be led by Ajinkya Rahane, in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli.

related news

Rajyavardhan Rathore also congratulated the Afghanistan team in a tweet: ‘May the best team win! Delighted to be at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where Afghanistan makes its debut in test cricket against India. Hope this game marks the beginning of a new inning for the people of Afghanistan and for our countries' relationship! #INDvAFG.

Let’s hope that the game is played in great spirits and bring joy to the people of India and Afghanistan. Good luck to both teams.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 07:17 pm

tags #Afghanistan #cricket #India #Sports

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.