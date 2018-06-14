Narendra Modi congratulates Afghanistan for their cricket team's first Test match

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a special message congratulating the Afghanistan Cricket Team for their Test debut.



I congratulate the people of Afghanistan as their cricket team plays their first international test match. Glad that they have chosen to play the historic match with India. Best wishes to both teams! May sports continue to bring our people closer and strengthen ties.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2018

In a tweet on Wednesday, Modi said.

The Indian Embassy in Kabul also tweeted a message from the PMO India, which was read out aloud by the Minister of Sports, Rajyavardhan Rathore before the match commenced. As per a report by News 18, the Chief of Afghanistan Cricket Board, Atif Mashal, also read out a statement from Afghanistan’s President, Ashraf Ghani. Both teams were greeted by Rathore and the Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mr Abdullah Abdullah.

Afghanistan received recognition from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2001 and are now the 12th Test-playing nation in the world. The team’s captain Asghar Stanikzai called this a proud moment and looked forward to giving their best performance in their debut test match. India will be led by Ajinkya Rahane, in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli.

Rajyavardhan Rathore also congratulated the Afghanistan team in a tweet: ‘May the best team win! Delighted to be at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where Afghanistan makes its debut in test cricket against India. Hope this game marks the beginning of a new inning for the people of Afghanistan and for our countries' relationship! #INDvAFG.’



May the best team win! Delighted to be at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where Afghanistan makes its debut in test cricket against India.

Hope this game marks the beginning of a new inning for the people of Afghanistan and for our countries' relationship!#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/MCviRYk5o7 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 14, 2018

Let’s hope that the game is played in great spirits and bring joy to the people of India and Afghanistan. Good luck to both teams.