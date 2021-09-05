MARKET NEWS

KL Rahul fined 15% of match fee for breaching ICC code of conduct

KL Rahul was found guilty of breaching the ICC's code of conduct relating to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match

Reuters
September 05, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
KL Rahul

India opener KL Rahul was fined 15 percent of his match fee for protesting against the umpire's decision during his dismissal in the fourth test against England, the International Cricket Council said on September 5.

Rahul was on 46 on the third day in India's second innings on Saturday when England reviewed against the umpire's on-field decision for a caught behind appeal off the seam bowling from James Anderson.

The batsman made his displeasure clear after the review adjudged him out.

He was found guilty of breaching the ICC's code of conduct relating to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match", the world cricket governing body said in a statement.

The ICC said there was no need for a formal hearing as Rahul accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad.
Tags: #cricket #International Cricket Council #KL Rahul #team India
first published: Sep 5, 2021 03:09 pm

