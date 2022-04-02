Shah Rukh Khan lauds KKR after six-wicket win over Punjab Kings: ‘Well done team’

IPL 2022 KKR vs Punjab: Shah Rukh Khan especially mentioned Umesh Yadav and Andre Russell, the stars of the match.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan congratulated his team Kolkata Knight Riders on Twitter after they beat Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League match held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on April 1.

Umesh Yadav’s bowling and Andre Russell’s unbeaten 70, with back-to-backs-sixes, fired KKR to a six-wicket win over the rival team.

“Welcome back my friend @Russell12A,” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted after the match. “So long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when you hit it man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 and team well done. Have a happy nite, boys.”



Khan, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’, did not attend the match but his daughter Suhana and son Abram were seen cheering for KKR.

(Image credit: Instagram/Suhana Khan)

Kolkata Knight riders, jointly owned by Khan and actor Juhi Chawla, have so far played three matches in IPL 2022.

In the first match, on March 26, also the opening match of the season, they defeated four-time champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

In their second match, they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by three wickets.

The latest edition of the IPL will see 70 league games being played in Mumbai and Pune.

Among the franchises, the Mumbai Indians have had had a record of winning five IPL titles. Chennai Super Kings have won four and KKR have bagged two.