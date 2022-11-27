FIFA World Cup 2022: Was Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny's foot on the line?

Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny stops a shot by Saudi Arabia's defender Mohammed Al-Breik on November 26.

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny starred in Poland's 2-0 win against Denmark on Saturday, pulling off a string of saves including one to deny Salem Aldawsari from 12 yards out. With the score reading 1-0, Saudi Arabia was awarded a penalty just before half time and Aldawsari stepped up to take it. Szczęsny denied him and even tipped the follow-up shot over the crossbar to keep Poland's lead intact.

As social media went abuzz with the penalty save, many users pointed out that Szczęsny might have possibly got off the goal line before the penalty was struck. Take a look:



If that's on the line, that margin is so ridiculously fine. Tournament football hey. pic.twitter.com/Em7TzqnTo8

The rule states that the goalkeeper should have at least one foot on the line before the opposition player strikes the penalty shot. This rule is in place to stop goalkeepers from advancing towards the player during a penalty.

Screenshots shared on Twitter show Szczęsny almost leaving the goal line a bit early. However, the margins are so fine, one can't say for sure that is the case. Zooming in to the picture shows the heel of his boot planted on the absolute outer edge of the line.

Regardless, the linesman, who usually stands close to the keeper during penalties, did not flag the Polish keeper and the match went on.

Lewandowski opens account

Striker Robert Lewandowski scored his first-ever World Cup goal in what could be his final appearance in the biggest stage as Poland eased past Saudi Arabia 2-0 at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, on Saturday.

This win propelled the Poles to the top of Group C with 4 points, with Argentina and Saudi Arabia just behind with 3 points apiece. Mexico is bottom of the group with only 1 point from 2 matches.