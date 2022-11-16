English
    FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 injured players

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Nothing can be crueller in world football than missing out on a World Cup through an injury.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    November 16, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST

    Some of the best players will be putting on a show at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as 32 teams go head-to-head for the top prize in international football. However, there are a few star names that won't be gracing Qatar due to unfortunate injuries.

    We take a look at some of the best players fans will miss in the month-long tournament.

    1) Paul Pogba - France

    There isn't a name bigger than Paul Pogba on this list. The mercurial Juventus midfielder has not played a single game in the 2022/23 season after injuring his knee in the summer. He underwent surgery to repair the torn meniscus and will not be available for France's defence of the World Cup title.

    2) Reece James - England

    Reece James was touted as England's first-choice Right Back

    for Gareth Southgate's men, fending off some tough competition for the spot. However, the Chelsea defender's World Cup dream came down crashing in October after he injured his knee against Italian side AC Milan in the Champions League. England will sorely miss the 22-year-old at Qatar.

    3) Diogo Jota - Portugal

    The Liverpool striker will miss out on his first World Cup with Portgual after injuring his calf in a 1-0 victory at home to Manchester City. The injury, which was sustained on October 16, will not require surgery but is enough to keep Jota away from football action until at least mid December.

    4) Timo Werner - Germany

    The RB Leipzig forward injured his ankle in a Champions League match against Shaktar Donetsk. Werner must be livid with himself since the incident happened on November 1, only just over a fortnight before the World Cup.

    5) Giovani Lo Celso - Argentina

    Lionel Messi and Co. will miss out on a very key player in Giovani Lo Celso. The elegant left-footed midfielder, who is an integral part of Argetina's midfielder, injured his hamstring while playing for his club Villarreal.
