FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia players receive death threats following world cup exit

Following Colombia's loss to England in the round of 16 fixture, Carlos Bacca and Mateus Uribe, who missed penalties, have been subjected to innumerable death threats on social media, accusing them of Colombia's exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Over the years, Colombia has received widespread criticism for not accepting losses at the grand stage. Previously, defender Andres Escobar was shot dead after scoring an own goal against the USA in the 1996 World Cup, which ultimately led to their exit. And the fact that the death threats come on the occasion of his 24th death anniversary, has added to the worry of the players and their fans.

A particularly harsh twitter user named David Castaneda said, “Die Carlos Bacca. Son of a b***h. No-one wants you, gonorrhoea. To this country, you don’t return.”

Another Twitter user posted, “Carlos Bacca, get depressed and kill yourself.”

Uribe was subjected to similar abhorrence “Uribe, you are a piece of s**t. I hope you die,” wrote Patricio, a Twitter user.

Another user, INFINITO wrote: “That was Mateus Uribe’s last game, the man is already dead.”

Disgusted by the comments made against the players, many of the Colombian fans supported the players by referencing Escobar’s death.

One supporter named Brayan Sanchez wrote on Twitter, “Don’t wish for the death of Bacca and Uribe. Do we wish to repeat what happened to Andres Escobar? Is this Colombia? Games are won and lost, we are a real country.”

Another tweet in support read, “Now they start to insult and threaten Uribe and Bacca. Yesterday was the 24th anniversary of the death of Andres Escobar, please, please! Let’s learn how to lose as well.”