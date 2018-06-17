App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2018 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: Calling English, Hindi commentary 'tame', Anand Mahindra switches to Malayalam feed

Mahindra said he would switch to the channel with Malayalam commentary, reacting to a viral video from the Portugal vs Spain match in which he said the commentators were “pumped up”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Calling English and Hindi commentators “tame”, Anand Mahindra has said he is switching to watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Malayalam.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Mahindra said he would ‘switch to a channel with Malayalam commentary’ for football matches even though he ‘does not understand the language.’

According to the Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group, the Malayalam commentators were so “pumped up” that they made ‘English and Hindi commentators sound tame.’

Mahindra also shared a short video of Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal against Spain on Friday, which had Malayalam commentary.

related news

Mahindra tweeted: “Ok that’s it. I’m switching to this channel with commentary in Malayalam. No, I don’t understand the language but I don’t need to—these guys are so pumped up they make the English & Hindi commentators sound tame!”

Earlier, Mahindra had tweeted about Iceland drawing with Argentina on its World Cup debut despite the island nation’s population being “smaller than some suburbs of Mumbai.”

“Groaning about the state of Indian football isn’t new;it’s a national pastime. But nothing’s made our sad state more stark than seeing Iceland,a nation with a population smaller than some suburbs of Mumbai,in the cup&even holding their own against Argentina...” Mahindra had tweeted.

 

Mahindra had previously owned Mumbai-based Mahindra United Football Club which played in I-League’s first division before shutting down at the end of the 2009–10 season.

World Cup’s official broadcaster in the Indian sub-continent — Sony Pictures Networks India — is showing matches in Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, besides English. The move is to cater to football fans in parts of India such as West Bengal, Kerala, Goa and the Northeast, where football is more popular and regions where the sport is gaining popularity.

Sony officials have said that they were expecting viewership for this year’s edition to cross 100 million viewers.
First Published on Jun 17, 2018 11:54 am

tags #Anand Mahindra #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports #trends

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.