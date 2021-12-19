MARKET NEWS

EPL 2021: Leaders Manchester City cruise to 4-0 win over Newcastle United

The visitors were gifted the opening goal in the fifth minute as Cancelo acrobatically crossed for Ruben Dias to head into an empty net after a mix-up between goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and defender Ciaran Clarke.

Reuters
December 19, 2021 / 10:19 PM IST
Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, left, is tackled by Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec.11, 2021. In background is Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola.(AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Joao Cancelo scored one goal and made another as Manchester City overwhelmed struggling Newcastle United 4-0 on Sunday to ensure they will spend Christmas Day top of the Premier League table.

ALSO READ: EPL 2021: Wolves hold reluctant Chelsea to goalless draw

Cancelo added a second in the 27th minute, capping off a slashing solo run with a stunning strike, and Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling struck in the second half to complete the rout.

City top of the standings on 44 points, four ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who face Tottenham Hotspur later on Sunday, and six clear of Chelsea. Newcastle are second-bottom on 10 points.
Tags: #EPL 2021 #Joao Cancelo #Manchester City #Newcastle United
first published: Dec 19, 2021 10:19 pm

