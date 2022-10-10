English
    Cristiano Ronaldo nets landmark 700th club career goal, makes Manchester United beat Everton

    Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo scored his landmark 700th club goal of his career and downed Everton on Sunday, but for how long will the Portuguese superstar stick around with the English football club?

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    October 10, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST
    Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th goal in club football (Photo: Twitter)

    Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th goal in club football (Photo: Twitter)


    Manchester United's Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th goal in club football when he slotted home the winner in a 2-1 victory at Everton on Sunday.

    He reached his tally in his 944th appearances in club football across his stints at Sporting Lisbon (2002-03), Manchester United (2003-09; 2021- Present), Real Madrid (2009-2018), and Juventus (2018-2021).

    Ronaldo has had a tough start to the season, with the new manager opting to relegate the all-time great to the bench. He did start the Everton game on the bench but came on midway through the first half to replace the injured Anthony Martial.

    With the scores tied at 1-1, the substitute found the net against the run of play on the brink of halftime to score the landmark 700th goal. Midfielder Casemiro played an inch-perfect pass to Ronaldo on the left flank, who drove past defender Séamus Coleman and fired a low left-footed shot to beat keeper Jordan Pickford in the near post.

    United went into the break 2-1 and held on until the end, as Ronaldo's winner put the Red Devils on the path of resurgence. With this win, United sits fifth in the table with 15 points from eight matches.

    Statistical breakdown

    Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 700 goals for four teams across five spells. Ronaldo achieved this record in 944 games and across 20 years and two days in his career.

    For Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo scored three goals with his right foot, one with his left foot, and one with his head.

    For Manchester United, he scored 97 goals with his right foot, 22 with his left foot, 24 with his head, and one goal using his thigh.

    For Real Madrid, he scored 298 goals with right foot, 81 with his left foot, 70 with his head, and one from his body

    At Juventus, he scored 62 goals with his right foot, 21 with his left foot, and 18 headers.

    Future uncertain

    This goal might have relieved some pressure on Ronaldo, who has scored only one goal in the season before yesterday's match. However, his future at his beloved Manchester United is uncertain as the 37-year-old still harbours ambitions of playing in the Champions League, which United is not a part of this season.

    During the summer, Ronaldo pushed for an exit from Manchester United after the team finished outside of the Champions League places last season. However, a move never materialised owing to a multitude of factors and the Portuguese remained at Old Trafford.

    This still does not close the door for a January exit for Cristiano Ronaldo. If manager Erik Ten Hag continues to keep the Portuguese on the bench for the majority of games going forward, expect Ronaldo to bring a fairy-tale union to a close.
    Tags: #club football #Cristiano Ronaldo #Football #Manchester United #Sports
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.