After nine trophies in two-and-a-half years, Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager

Zinedine Zidane on Thursday shocked everyone by calling for an impromptu press conference at Real Madrid’s training ground and announcing that he is going to step down as manager. The announcement coming just five days after Zidane secured a hat-trick of Champions League trophies, has left even the Real Madrid hierarchy in shock. During his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, he won three Champion League trophies, one La Liga title, one Spanish Super Cup, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups, a total haul of nine trophies in just two and a half years.

Sitting alongside Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez, Zidane said: “I have taken the decision to not continue going into the next season. For me and for everybody, I think the moment to change has arrived. It was not an easy decision.” Zidane who was previously in-charge of coaching Real Madrid’s ‘Castilla’ B team, was promoted to the role of Manager of the senior squad following the sacking of Rafa Benitez in January 2016. He ended the 2015-16 season as runners-up to Barcelona in the league, but lifted the Champions League trophy via a penalty shootout win over Atletico Madrid. Zidane then took the team to his maiden league title as a coach in the next year and also defended the Champions League title with a 4-1 drubbing over Juventus. The record breaking third consecutive European title came via a dominant 3-1 victory over Liverpool in Kiev.

Enumerating further on his decision to step down Zidane said, “I'm not thinking about anything. After three years it's my decision, it could be wrong, but after three years I think it's the moment. If I can't see clearly how we're going to continue winning, or how I want them, then it's the best time to change. To not continue.”

Dodging questions about his future, Zidane did give away one thing and said he could return to the club in future.

“Like I told the president it could be a 'see you soon' because Madrid has given me everything. I will still be close to the club but this decision is a clear one that might not make sense to some people but it is the moment to make a change, for the players as well.”

Perez said: "This was a totally unexpected decision and today is a sad day for me and for everyone who works for this club. When he says he's taken a decision though, we have to accept it…We must thank him for his care and passion for Real Madrid over these years. The only thing I want to say is 'hasta pronto' because I know he will return, maybe after a rest."