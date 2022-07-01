Spike in fresh Covid-19 cases in Puducherry

With the latest surge in infection, India’s active caseload stood at 88,284 at the rate of 0.20 percent, which was 83,990 at the rate of 01.19 percent a day before.

The Union Territory of Puducherry has witnessed a surge in fresh cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours ending 10.00 a.m.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the Department of Health examined 1,769 samples and 110 fresh cases surfaced.

There were 77 cases on June 30. The overall tally was 1,66,625. The test positivity rate was 6.22 per cent against 4.22 per cent registered on Thursday. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.58 per cent respectively. The Director said there were 402 active cases: 13 patients in hospitals and rest 389 in home quarantine. Fifty patients recovered during the last 24 hours and overall recoveries were 1,64,261. There was no fresh fatality, and the toll remained at 1,962.

Sriramulu said Puducherry region saw 82 new cases, while Karaikal region recorded 12 and Yanam 16. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, saw no fresh case. He said 22,91,191 samples have been tested so far, of which 19,35,016 samples were negative.

He said the Department of Health has administered 17,43,336 doses which comprised 9,71,833 first doses, 7,39,708 second and 31,795 booster doses till date.