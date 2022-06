trends Walk into India’s biggest IKEA store - now open in Bengaluru After Mumbai and Hyderabad, IKEA launches its third and biggest flagship store in India in Nagasandra, Bengaluru. Spread across 4,60,000 square feet, the store showcases thousands of home furnishing products and even houses a 1000-seater restaurant which serves Indian and Swedish cuisine! For details of all you need to know about IKEA’s latest India venture, watch this video.