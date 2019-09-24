App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A20s officially unveiled: Specifications, features, availability details

Galaxy A20s now gets triple-cameras at the back.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A20s globally. The new Galaxy A20 variant comes with upgraded specifications with significant improvements in the camera department. Galaxy A20s now gets triple-cameras at the back.

Galaxy A20s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1560 resolution.  The Infinity-V screen has a tiny notch at the top for the front-facing camera which houses an 8MP f/2.0 sensor.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A20s gets an Octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. Samsung has not mentioned the processor’s name on its website. The chipset is paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB.

Close

There is a 4,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy A20s with support for 15W fast charging.

related news

At the back, there are triple-cameras with a 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor. The other two lenses include an 8MP f/2.2, 120-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor.

Biometrics include rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. Samsung Galaxy A20s has been launched in Black, Blue, Red, and Green colour options. Its India price and launch details have not been revealed yet.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.