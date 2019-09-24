Samsung Galaxy A20s officially unveiled: Specifications, features, availability details

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A20s globally. The new Galaxy A20 variant comes with upgraded specifications with significant improvements in the camera department. Galaxy A20s now gets triple-cameras at the back.

Galaxy A20s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1560 resolution. The Infinity-V screen has a tiny notch at the top for the front-facing camera which houses an 8MP f/2.0 sensor.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A20s gets an Octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. Samsung has not mentioned the processor’s name on its website. The chipset is paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB.

There is a 4,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy A20s with support for 15W fast charging.

At the back, there are triple-cameras with a 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor. The other two lenses include an 8MP f/2.2, 120-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor.

Biometrics include rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.