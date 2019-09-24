Samsung Galaxy A20s officially unveiled: Specifications, features, availability details

Galaxy A20s now gets triple-cameras at the back.
Samsung has launched the Galaxy A20s globally. The new Galaxy A20 variant comes with upgraded specifications with significant improvements in the camera department. Galaxy A20s now gets triple-cameras at the back.
Galaxy A20s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1560 resolution. The Infinity-V screen has a tiny notch at the top for the front-facing camera which houses an 8MP f/2.0 sensor.
Under the hood, the Galaxy A20s gets an Octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. Samsung has not mentioned the processor’s name on its website. The chipset is paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB.
There is a 4,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy A20s with support for 15W fast charging.
At the back, there are triple-cameras with a 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor. The other two lenses include an 8MP f/2.2, 120-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor.
Biometrics include rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. Samsung Galaxy A20s has been launched in Black, Blue, Red, and Green colour options. Its India price and launch details have not been revealed yet.