Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7S: Here's what's new and different

We compare the specifications and features of Redmi Note 8 with Redmi Note 7S and point out the differences between the two.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 8 in India. The new Note series smartphone features an all-new design with upgraded internals and more cameras.

The Redmi Note 8 is an upgrade over the Redmi Note 7S launched earlier this year in India. Here we compare the specifications and features of Redmi Note 8 with Redmi Note 7S and point out the differences between the two.
ParametersRedmi Note 8Redmi Note 7S
Display6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels
Processor12nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core SoC with a clock speed of 2.0GHz.14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.2 GHz
RAM4GB/6GB3GB/4GB
Storage64GB/128GB further expandable via microSD up to 512GB32GB/64GB further expandable via microSD up to 256GB
Rear CameraQuad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor setupDual camera setup with 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor and 5MP depth sensor.
Front camera 13MP f/2.013MP f/2.0
Battery4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging via USB Type-C4,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 (comes with QuickCharge 2.0 charger out of the box)
SecurityRear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlockFingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock
Connectivity options4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.
Operating SystemAndroid 9.0 based MiUi 10Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
Price4GB + 64GB for Rs 9,999 6GB + 128GB for Rs 12,9993GB + 32GB for Rs 10,999, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 12,999.

Redmi Note 8 features an Aura Mirror design. The smartphone has received a significant upgrade over the Redmi Note 7s, particularly in the camera department.

The launch price, too, is Rs 1,000 less than the Redmi Note 7S. The Redmi Note 8 is definitely a contender for the best smartphone under Rs 10,000 in India.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 02:39 pm

