Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7S: Here's what's new and different

We compare the specifications and features of Redmi Note 8 with Redmi Note 7S and point out the differences between the two.
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 8 in India. The new Note series smartphone features an all-new design with upgraded internals and more cameras.The Redmi Note 8 is an upgrade over the Redmi Note 7S launched earlier this year in India. Here we compare the specifications and features of Redmi Note 8 with Redmi Note 7S and point out the differences between the two.
|Parameters
|Redmi Note 8
|Redmi Note 7S
|Display
|6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels
|6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels
|Processor
|12nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core SoC with a clock speed of 2.0GHz.
|14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.2 GHz
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|3GB/4GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB further expandable via microSD up to 512GB
|32GB/64GB further expandable via microSD up to 256GB
|Rear Camera
|Quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor setup
|Dual camera setup with 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor and 5MP depth sensor.
|Front camera
|13MP f/2.0
|13MP f/2.0
|Battery
|4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging via USB Type-C
|4,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 (comes with QuickCharge 2.0 charger out of the box)
|Security
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock
|Connectivity options
|4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.
|4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.
|Operating System
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
|Price
|4GB + 64GB for Rs 9,999 6GB + 128GB for Rs 12,999
|3GB + 32GB for Rs 10,999, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 12,999.
Redmi Note 8 features an Aura Mirror design. The smartphone has received a significant upgrade over the Redmi Note 7s, particularly in the camera department.The launch price, too, is Rs 1,000 less than the Redmi Note 7S. The Redmi Note 8 is definitely a contender for the best smartphone under Rs 10,000 in India.The Great Diwali Discount!Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 02:39 pm