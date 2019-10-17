Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7S: Here's what's new and different

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 8 in India. The new Note series smartphone features an all-new design with upgraded internals and more cameras.

Parameters Redmi Note 8 Redmi Note 7S Display 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels Processor 12nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core SoC with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.2 GHz RAM 4GB/6GB 3GB/4GB Storage 64GB/128GB further expandable via microSD up to 512GB 32GB/64GB further expandable via microSD up to 256GB Rear Camera Quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor setup Dual camera setup with 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor and 5MP depth sensor. Front camera 13MP f/2.0 13MP f/2.0 Battery 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging via USB Type-C 4,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 (comes with QuickCharge 2.0 charger out of the box) Security Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock Connectivity options 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. Operating System Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Price 4GB + 64GB for Rs 9,999 6GB + 128GB for Rs 12,999 3GB + 32GB for Rs 10,999, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 12,999.

The Redmi Note 8 is an upgrade over the Redmi Note 7S launched earlier this year in India. Here we compare the specifications and features of Redmi Note 8 with Redmi Note 7S and point out the differences between the two.

Redmi Note 8 features an Aura Mirror design. The smartphone has received a significant upgrade over the Redmi Note 7s, particularly in the camera department.