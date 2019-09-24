App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X2 launch: Key specifications confirmed before launch

Realme X2 is expected to launch in India as Realme XT 730G in December.

Realme would launch the Realme X2 in China on September 24 . The company has been teasing its smartphone for quite some time, revealing some specifications. The latest teasers on Weibo reveal key specifications, including the camera and processor details of the Realme X2.

Realme Chief Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase has posted multiple teasers that reveal key specs of the Realme X2. To begin with, the Realme X2 is confirmed to get an 8nm Snapdragon 730G with LPDDR4X RAM. There would be a 6GB RAM option at least, paired with 64GB UFS 2.1 onboard memory. 

To support the performance unit, the Realme X2 would have a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC flash charge.

Close

Realme X2 would also feature a Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. With thin bezels, the Realme X2 is claimed to sport a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. For added protection against accidental falls and scratches, Realme X2 would have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back.

related news

Optics at the back is confirmed to feature a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, which is found on the Realme XT. The other three sensors would include an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro lens.

For selfies, Realme X2 would have a 32MP front camera.

Realme X2 is expected to launch in India as Realme XT 730G in December.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 09:22 am

tags #Realme #smartphones

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.