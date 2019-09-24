Realme X2 launch: Key specifications confirmed before launch

Realme would launch the Realme X2 in China on September 24 . The company has been teasing its smartphone for quite some time, revealing some specifications. The latest teasers on Weibo reveal key specifications, including the camera and processor details of the Realme X2.

Realme Chief Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase has posted multiple teasers that reveal key specs of the Realme X2. To begin with, the Realme X2 is confirmed to get an 8nm Snapdragon 730G with LPDDR4X RAM. There would be a 6GB RAM option at least, paired with 64GB UFS 2.1 onboard memory.

To support the performance unit, the Realme X2 would have a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC flash charge.

Realme X2 would also feature a Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. With thin bezels, the Realme X2 is claimed to sport a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. For added protection against accidental falls and scratches, Realme X2 would have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back.

Optics at the back is confirmed to feature a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, which is found on the Realme XT. The other three sensors would include an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro lens.

For selfies, Realme X2 would have a 32MP front camera.