you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 3i vs Realme 3: Specs, price, and features comparison

The Realme 3i has been launched in India for Rs 7,999 and is Rs 1,000 cheaper than the Realme 3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme has introduced a new variant of the Realme 3 called the Realme 3i. The smartphone is a lite version of the Realme 3 and is a mix between the Realme C2 and Realme 3 in terms of design. When it comes to the internals, Realme 3i shares most of it from its elder sibling. The Realme 3i has been launched in India for Rs 7,999 and is Rs 1,000 cheaper than the Realme 3.

What is new and different in the Realme 3i on paper? Let's find out:
ParametersRealme 3iRealme 3
Display6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels
Processor11nm MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.0 GHz12nm MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor clocking at 2.1 GHz
RAM3GB/ 4GB 3GB/ 4GB
Storage32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 256GB32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 256GB
Rear CameraDual camera setup with 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor.Dual camera setup with a 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor
Front camera 13MP f/2.013MP f/2.0
Battery4,230 mAh battery with 10W fast-charging4,230 mAh battery with 10W fast-charging
SecurityFingerprint scanner at the back, Face UnlockFingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock
Connectivity options4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.
Operating SystemAndroid 9.0 based Color OS 6Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
Price3GB + 32GB for Rs 7,999, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 9,999.3GB + 32GB for Rs 8,999, 3GB + 64GB for Rs 9,999, 4GB+ 64GB for Rs 10,999.

Both the smartphones share the exact same display, camera and battery. When it comes to the processor, the Realme 3i gets a slightly less powerful MediaTek P60. It also gets a new smudge-free diamond cut design at the back, which is missing on the Realme 3.

Choosing between the two should not be a tough call. For Rs 1,000 less, the Realme 3i offers a better design than the Realme 3. However, it comes with a slightly inferior SoC. In that case, the Realme 3 could be an alternative.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones #Technology

