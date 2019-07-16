Realme 3i vs Realme 3: Specs, price, and features comparison

The Realme 3i has been launched in India for Rs 7,999 and is Rs 1,000 cheaper than the Realme 3.
Realme has introduced a new variant of the Realme 3 called the Realme 3i. The smartphone is a lite version of the Realme 3 and is a mix between the Realme C2 and Realme 3 in terms of design. When it comes to the internals, Realme 3i shares most of it from its elder sibling. The Realme 3i has been launched in India for Rs 7,999 and is Rs 1,000 cheaper than the Realme 3.What is new and different in the Realme 3i on paper? Let's find out:
|Parameters
|Realme 3i
|Realme 3
|Display
|6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels
|6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels
|Processor
|11nm MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.0 GHz
|12nm MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor clocking at 2.1 GHz
|RAM
|3GB/ 4GB
|3GB/ 4GB
|Storage
|32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 256GB
|32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 256GB
|Rear Camera
|Dual camera setup with 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor.
|Dual camera setup with a 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor
|Front camera
|13MP f/2.0
|13MP f/2.0
|Battery
|4,230 mAh battery with 10W fast-charging
|4,230 mAh battery with 10W fast-charging
|Security
|Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock
|Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock
|Connectivity options
|4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.
|4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.
|Operating System
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
|Price
|3GB + 32GB for Rs 7,999, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 9,999.
|3GB + 32GB for Rs 8,999, 3GB + 64GB for Rs 9,999, 4GB+ 64GB for Rs 10,999.
Both the smartphones share the exact same display, camera and battery. When it comes to the processor, the Realme 3i gets a slightly less powerful MediaTek P60. It also gets a new smudge-free diamond cut design at the back, which is missing on the Realme 3.Choosing between the two should not be a tough call. For Rs 1,000 less, the Realme 3i offers a better design than the Realme 3. However, it comes with a slightly inferior SoC. In that case, the Realme 3 could be an alternative.