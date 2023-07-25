Ramdev spotted driving Land Rover. Watch viral video

Ramdev was driving a Land Rover Defender 130 which is priced at Rs 1.5 crore, reports said. (Image credit: @ automobiliardent/Instagram)

Yoga teacher and Patanjali Ayurved founder Ramdev was spotted driving a Land Rover in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The SUV costs nearly Rs 1.5 crore, NDTV reported. While it is not clear whether he bought the car or only took it out for a spin, a video of the incident is viral.



Earlier this year, Ramdev made headlines after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings over his provocative remarks at a meeting of seers in Rajasthan.

At the meeting of seers on February 2, Ramdev accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity. He alleged that the two faiths were obsessed with conversion while Hinduism taught its followers to do good.

Ramdev's remarks also got him in trouble with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a sermon during a yoga session in 2021, during which he asked his followers to invest in Pantajali's Ruchi Soya.

The market regulator wrote to Ruchi Soya and the bankers involved with its follow-on public offer (FPO), asking for an explanation for flouting investment adviser regulations and norms on insider trading and unfair trade practices.

Patanjali Ayurved acquired bankrupt Ruchi Soya, known for its Nutrela brand of products, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in 2019. Ramdev is a non-executive director of Ruchi Soya.

