Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma says over 1,900 personnel succumbed to COVID-19 since last year

As many as 1,952 employees of the Indian Railways have lost their lives due to COVID-19 so far and around 1,000 are getting infected on a daily basis, Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma said on May 10.

“Around 1,000 cases are reported daily. We have our hospitals. We have augmented the number of beds, we have built oxygen plants in rail hospitals. We take care of our staff…,” Sharma said in a press conference.

Sharma added that presently around 4,000 patients, including both staff and family members of railways staff, are admitted in hospitals run by the national carrier.

The railway board chairman's comments come after the All India Railwaymen’s Federation, last week, asked the government for compensation at par with frontline workers for railwaymen who lost their lives while working during the coronavirus crisis.

The Indian Railways is one of the largest employers in the country with around 13 lakh employees and its workers' union had asked for Rs 50 lakh as compensation, in line with that announced for frontline workers and not Rs 25 lakh which is paid to them.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The union had said that till now more than one lakh have been infected by the virus, 65,000 have recovered and joined their duties while 1,500 have lost their lives due to COVID-19.