Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma says over 1,900 personnel succumbed to COVID-19 since last year

May 10, 2021 / 08:58 PM IST
As many as 1,952 employees of the Indian Railways have lost their lives due to COVID-19 so far and around 1,000 are getting infected on a daily basis, Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma said on May 10.
“Around 1,000 cases are reported daily. We have our hospitals. We have augmented the number of beds, we have built oxygen plants in rail hospitals. We take care of our staff…,” Sharma said in a press conference.
Sharma added that presently around 4,000 patients, including both staff and family members of railways staff, are admitted in hospitals run by the national carrier.
The railway board chairman's comments come after the All India Railwaymen’s Federation, last week, asked the government for compensation at par with frontline workers for railwaymen who lost their lives while working during the coronavirus crisis.
The Indian Railways is one of the largest employers in the country with around 13 lakh employees and its workers' union had asked for Rs 50 lakh as compensation, in line with that announced for frontline workers and not Rs 25 lakh which is paid to them.
The union had said that till now more than one lakh have been infected by the virus, 65,000 have recovered and joined their duties while 1,500 have lost their lives due to COVID-19.