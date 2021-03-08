PM Narendra Modi buys tribal painting on Women's Day to support 'Nari Shakti'

PM Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bought tribal art painting to support 'Nari Shakti' (women empowerment) on March 8 - the day annually observed as International Women's Day.

Modi took to Twitter to share the tribal painting which he ordered online. The product, titled 'Handcrafted Multicolor Gond Paper Painting', is made by members of the Gond tribe based in Madhya Pradesh.

The painting, priced at Rs 567, went out of stock shortly after Modi posted the tweet entailing the website from where the product could be ordered.

"Adding more colour to the surroundings! Art by our tribal communities is spectacular. This handcrafted Gond Paper Painting merges colours and creativity. Bought this painting today. #NariShakti (sic)," the prime minister tweeted.

The tribal paintings, considered a heritage of ancient India, are a piece of art perfected by the Pithora, Saura, Warli, and Gond tribes.

The Gond paintings, including the one ordered by Modi, are always done freehand, stated the product description listed on the website of Tribes India.

"These paintings are characterized by their dots and lines on the flat coloured background which collectively makes up a total graphic. The bodies are seldom in a single colour, but are laid out in beautifully demarcated shades and clean geometrical lines," it further stated.

Visual ingenuity is not uncommon for artisans of the Gond tribe of Madhya Pradesh, the website said. The community is also known for smearing mud paste on the floors, doors, and walls of their homes and then paint motifs on them with a brush fashioned out of bamboo, using colours made from natural materials.

In the early ’80s, some of the pardhan Gond painters started painting on paper and developed a more unique style of painting using bright colours and simple forms. Subsequently, this style was popularly known as Gond painting.