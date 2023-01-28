Pamela Anderson’s husband of 12 days is leaving her $10 million in his will

Pamela Anderson, 55, was married to Jon Peters for 12 days

The marriage between Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters may have fizzled out in 12 days, but the film producer has left her a large sum in his will. Pamela Anderson will inherit $10 million on Peters’ death.

“I will always love Pamela, always in my heart,” Jon Peters told Variety in a new interview. “As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn’t even know that. Nobody knows that.”

“I’m just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn’t be saying it. So that’s for her, whether she needs it or not,” he added.

Peters, 77, first met Anderson, 55, at the Playboy mansion shortly after she arrived in Los Angeles, US from her hometown in Canada. The movie honcho pursued the then-22-years-old Anderson with pricey gifts – including a Mercedes 420SL convertible. She soon moved into his fancy Bel Air estate, but Anderson maintains that Peters never made a move on her during those early days.

“He’d ask for head rubs and for me to tickle his neck, but no more than that,” she writes in her upcoming memoir Love, Pamela.

Read More

The two eventually parted ways and reunited several years later in 2020. Their marriage in 2020 lasted 12 days but was not considered legal as they never filed paperwork.