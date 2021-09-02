MARKET NEWS

Only native breed bulls can participate in Jallikattu, Madras HC bans use of foreign ones

The court also warned veterinarians of severe action like contempt of court and departmental action if they issue false certificates.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 04:41 PM IST
Representative image of Jallikattu event (Image: PTI)

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that only native breed of bulls is allowed to participate in Jallikattu.

Hearing a petition for an order to allow only native breed bulls to participate in Jallikattu -- bull-taming sport played during Pongal festival -- the court ordered the state government to ensure only bulls of native breed participate in the event, reported news agency IANS.

The court also warned veterinarians of severe action like contempt of court and departmental action if they issue false certificates.

Welcoming the court order P. Rajasekhar, President of the Jallikattu Pathukaapu Peravai told IANS: "Nearly 99 percent of the bulls that participate in Jallikattu are of native breed. There may be one or two foreign or mixed breeds. Such bulls will not be caught by the players and allowed to run away."

With inputs from agencies
Tags: #jallikattu #Madras HC
