Onionprice trends high on Twitter as netizens react to rate rise

Onion, a staple vegetable and a key ingredient of most meals in the Indian household, is now more expensive than some exotic vegetables in Mumbai and Pune as the retail price soared to Rs 100 per kg, corresponding to rates at Nashik district’s Lasalgaon wholesale market. To criticise the surge in the vegetable's price on October 21, netizens shared memes and jokes on Twitter.

Officials at Lasalgaon APMC said supply fell 70 percent in two months – from 22,000 quintals/day in August to 7,000 quintals/day in October. This is likely to continue for another three weeks and wholesale prices will hover around Rs 5,500-7,000 per quintal “for a few days”, they added. The price at Nashik’s retail markets itself is Rs 80/kg.

Heavy rainfall has affected onion supply, said Lasalgaon APMC chairperson Suvarna Jagtap.



#OnionPrice high again this year

Meanwhile onions to other vegetables be like..... pic.twitter.com/1Z9A15Ku66

— siddharth gupta (@sid6897) October 22, 2020

Rise in #OnionPrice, 1 kg in 100/120 rs!

Meanwhile Jain people; pic.twitter.com/MeaN0RHF8N — BombBae (@shrustyle) October 22, 2020





Onion to other vegetables these days #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/9aUYFB7TTd

— Himanshu Gupta (@HimmyReviewRoom) October 22, 2020