172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|onionprice-trends-high-on-twitter-as-netizens-react-to-rate-rise-6000021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#Onionprice trends high on Twitter as netizens react to rate rise

Netizens shared memes and jokes on Twitter about the surge in rate as retail price of onion hit Rs 100 per kg.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Onion, a staple vegetable and a key ingredient of most meals in the Indian household, is now more expensive than some exotic vegetables in Mumbai and Pune as the retail price soared to Rs 100 per kg, corresponding to rates at Nashik district’s Lasalgaon wholesale market. To criticise the surge in the vegetable's price on October 21, netizens shared memes and jokes on Twitter.

Officials at Lasalgaon APMC said supply fell 70 percent in two months – from 22,000 quintals/day in August to 7,000 quintals/day in October. This is likely to continue for another three weeks and wholesale prices will hover around Rs 5,500-7,000 per quintal “for a few days”, they added. The price at Nashik’s retail markets itself is Rs 80/kg.

Heavy rainfall has affected onion supply, said Lasalgaon APMC chairperson Suvarna Jagtap.

Close
Here's how Twitter reacted to it:

related news





First Published on Oct 22, 2020 06:41 pm

tags #India #Onion price #Twitter

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.