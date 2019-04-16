App
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 7.1 receives a permanent price cut of Rs 2,000 in India

The smartphone which was launched last year for Rs 19,999 now retails for Rs 17,999 across online and offline stores in India.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

HMD Global has announced a price cut on the Nokia 7.1 in India. The company has stated that the device has got a permanent price cut of Rs 2,000. The smartphone which was launched last year for Rs 19,999 now retails for Rs 17,999 across online and offline stores in India.

The Nokia 7.1 was launched in India during November 2018. It features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2280 pixels. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and supports HDR10. At the heart of the device is a Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage, further expandable up to 400GB via microSD.

For optics, the Nokia 7.1 packs a dual camera setup which includes a primary 12MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. The secondary lens includes a 5MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, the wide notch houses an 8MP camera with an 84-degree field-of-view.

The device has an average-sized 3,060 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPA/ A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C port and a headphone jack. The phone is available in Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Steel.

With the revised price, the phone can be now purchased for Rs 17,999 from e-commerce sites and retail stores.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 09:16 am

tags #Nokia #Nokia 7.1

