‘No Fly’ ban on Kunal Kamra: Here is what the rules say

Multiple domestic Indian airlines have announced a ban on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra after his encounter with Arnab Goswami on an Indigo flight from Delhi to Lucknow. The ‘No-Fly’ ban on Kamra was apparently imposed on the basis of several guidelines set by the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Let’s have a look at these guidelines set by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in September 2017.

What is a ‘No Fly’ list?

According to the rules, any airline can report ‘unruly behaviour’ onboard the aircraft. When the complaint is officially filed by the pilot of the airplane, the internal committee probes the incident and examines the allegations within 30 days. If found guilty, the flyer is put on the ‘No Fly’ list by the airline and other airlines can choose to follow the same.

The passenger can counter the decision and contest an appeal, but only after 60 days of the committee’s decision.

What are the levels of ‘No Fly’ list?

There are currently three rules that classify the ban based on the offence done by the flyer.

Level 1: Unruly behaviour (physical/verbal misbehaviour or harassment) can lead to a three-month ban.

Level 2: For physical unruliness (Harming other passengers or crew physically in the form of kicking, punching, pushing, grabbing, or touching inappropriately), the offender can be banned for up to six months under Level 2 offence.



I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo

— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

: For life-threatening unruliness (Causing damage to the plane’s operating systems, violent behaviour like choking, assault, etc.), the passenger is banned for two years under the ‘No Fly’ list of guidelines.