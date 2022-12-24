Netflix’s 'Glass Onion' compound listed on Zillow for $450 million

The highly-anticipated Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery released on Netflix Friday. Starring Daniel Craig as famous detective Benoit Blanc, this whodunit centres around a murder mystery unfolding on a Greek island compound named Glass Onion – the retreat of eccentric billionaire Miles Bron.

To coincide with the film’s release, Netflix listed its eponymous Greek island compound on real estate website Zillow for a staggering $450 million.

The 26-acre property features a rooftop parking space, infinity pool, glass sculptures and a robot butler. The listing notes that it has 17 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms, and offers a sweeping view of the Aegean Sea.

If that sounds too good to be true – that’s because it is.

The Glass Onion compound does not really exist – and the Zillow listing by Netflix is actually a promotional stunt to generate publicity for the film.

According to CNBC, the majority of filming took place at the luxury Amanzoe hotel in Greece. The crew used visual effects to make it look like the cast was on an island. Meanwhile, scenes featuring the interior of Bron’s mansion were shot on sound stages in Belgrade, Serbia.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts of a stellar star cast headlined by Daniel Craig. The film stars Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae and Kathryn Hahn, among others.