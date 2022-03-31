This tech entrepreneur is India's third richest self-made woman billionaire

Radha Vembu is 49 and lives in Chennai. (Image: @radha.vembu/Facebook)

India has three women self-made billionaires now, a Hurun report said, adding that Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar strode into the top 10 richest list toppling Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

Apart from these two billionaires, India has a third self-made woman with a massive $3.9 billion wealth. Radha Vembu of Zoho Corporation occupies the third spot.

The 49-year-old billionaire is the product manager of Zoho Mail. She has a majority stake in the tech company that makes web-based business tools. Zoho is headquartered in Chennai and as of 2021, it has 12 offices operating in nine countries around the world.

Vembu has a degree in industrial management from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. Zoho was cofounded by her brother Sridhar Vembu, who started the business initially as AdventNet in 1996. She lives in Chennai and is married. Radha Vembu keeps a low profile and is not active on social media.

Vembu has also seen the biggest rise, a Hurun report says, and has placed her at number 2 for the ones who saw most growth.

Zoho reached more than 50 million customers in January 2020.

Falguni Nayar, the richest Indian self-made woman has a massive $7.6 billion wealth. She is the newest entrant in the self-made women billionaires list, according to a compilation released by the Hurun Research Institute.

India has tripled the number of self-made women billionaires over the last decade, the report added.