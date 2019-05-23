App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election results 2019 | Sunny Leone had the perfect comeback to Arnab Goswami’s Sunny Deol name goof-up

Given that everyone is anyway glued to their TV sets today, the audience was quick to take to Twitter and troll Arnab for the blunder

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Actor Sunny Leone and actor-turned politician Sunny Deol
Actor Sunny Leone and actor-turned politician Sunny Deol
Whatsapp

At a time when the entire nation wants to know what awaits their fate for the next five years, actor Sunny Leone’s name started trending on Twitter.

Arnab Goswami – Television news presenter and Editor-in-chief of news channel Republic TV is the reason behind this unlikely trend. While anchoring a show where he was discussing the probable outcome of the Lok Sabha elections, he accidentally took the name of Sunny Leone instead of actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol.

Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sunny Deol is contesting elections for the first time from Punjab’s Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency. While talking about the vote count and early trends from Punjab, Arnab Goswami had a major foot-in-mouth moment and said: “Sunny Leone…Sunny Deol is leading from Gurdaspur”.

Given that everyone is anyway glued to their TV sets today, the audience was quick to take to Twitter and troll Arnab for the goof-up.



Soon, Sunny Leone too responded to the viral hashtag with a witty comeback. She tweeted: “Leading by how many votes?” The Twitterati loved her response and pat her back for being such a sport.


Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Punjab #Sunny Deol #Sunny Leone

