Lok Sabha election results 2019 | Sunny Leone had the perfect comeback to Arnab Goswami’s Sunny Deol name goof-up

At a time when the entire nation wants to know what awaits their fate for the next five years, actor Sunny Leone’s name started trending on Twitter.

Arnab Goswami – Television news presenter and Editor-in-chief of news channel Republic TV is the reason behind this unlikely trend. While anchoring a show where he was discussing the probable outcome of the Lok Sabha elections, he accidentally took the name of Sunny Leone instead of actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol.

Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sunny Deol is contesting elections for the first time from Punjab’s Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency. While talking about the vote count and early trends from Punjab, Arnab Goswami had a major foot-in-mouth moment and said: “Sunny Leone…Sunny Deol is leading from Gurdaspur”.



Today's Election excitement level is Sunny Leone. Arnab Goswami has now become the Number 1 Entertainer. Congratulations to Republic.#ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/WCBP1cbGbj

Leading by How many votes ???? — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019

Given that everyone is anyway glued to their TV sets today, the audience was quick to take to Twitter and troll Arnab for the goof-up.Soon, Sunny Leone too responded to the viral hashtag with a witty comeback. She tweeted: “Leading by how many votes?” The Twitterati loved her response and pat her back for being such a sport.