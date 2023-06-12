List of Miss World winners from India as country set to host pageant after 27 years

Miss World 2023 in India: Karolina Bielawska, Miss World 2022, and Sini Shetty, Miss India World 2022, accompanied the organisers for the press conference in New Delhi. (Image credit: missworld/Instagram)

India is set to host the prestigious Miss World pageant after a gap of 27 years by the end of this year. The last time the pageant was held in 1996 in Bengaluru. The decision to pick India as the host nation this year “recognises the nation's rich cultural heritage, its commitment to promoting diversity, and its passion for empowering women”, the Miss India Organization said.

Sini Shetty, Miss India World 2022, will represent India at Miss World 2023.

Several other beauty queens from India have won the prized crown before. Here are all the Miss World winners from India.

1. Reita Faria Powell (1966):

Reita Faria Powell created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Miss World crown. She achieved this feat in 1966, captivating the judges and the world with her grace and intelligence. Reita, a medical student at the time and now physician, broke stereotypes and set the stage for Indian women to shine on the global platform.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994):

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought home the Miss World crown in 1994. Her win catapulted her to stardom, leading to a successful career in the Indian film industry and establishing her as a global icon.

3. Diana Hayden (1997):

Diana Hayden added another feather to India's cap when she was crowned Miss World in 1997. After the win, Hayden later delved into modeling, acting, and even wrote a book, empowering women to embrace their uniqueness.

4. Yukta Mookhey (1999):

Yukta Mookhey became India's fourth Miss World in 1999. After her reign, Yukta continued to work in the entertainment industry and also became an advocate for causes such as women's rights and education.

5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000):

Priyanka Chopra Jonas won the Miss World title in 2000, becoming the fifth Indian woman to achieve this honour. Priyanka's reign as Miss World marked the beginning of a stellar career in Bollywood and Hollywood. She is celebrated for her talent, philanthropy, and trailblazing success.

6. Manushi Chhillar (2017):

Manushi Chhillar brought India back into the spotlight by winning the Miss World crown in 2017, 17 years after the last win. She has since then been a model and debuted opposite Akshay Kumar in a movie.

Contestants from over 130 countries will be in India to take part in the Miss World pageant.