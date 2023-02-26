 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

A Cop in Cricket book review: An insider's view on corruption and malpractice in cricket

R. Kaushik
Feb 26, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

As head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Anti Corruption Unit from 2015-2018, author Neeraj Kumar had a ringside view of the goings-on in India cricket.

The cover of 'A Cop in Cricket'; and author Neeraj Kumar (Images via Amazon/Juggernaut and Twitter/NeerajKumarExCP)

For the longest of times, there was a serious shortage of books on cricket in a country obsessed with the sport. Baby steps have been taken of late to address that lacuna; A Cop in Cricket, celebrated police officer Neeraj Kumar’s latest effort, adds to the growing volume of cricketing literature.

Kumar has previously authored Dial D for Don: Inside Stories of CBI Case Missions (2015) and Khaki Files: Inside Stories of Police Missions (2019).

Kumar, who retired from active service as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, in 2013 after more than three and a half decades of distinguished service in the Indian Police Service (IPS), had a ringside view of the goings-on in India cricket as the head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Anti Corruption Unit for three years between 2015 and 2018. During that tenure, he ensured the ACU went beyond just seeking to arrest corruption but also embraced security issues. That led to the BCCI’s ACU becoming the ACSU (Anti Corruption and Security Unit), influencing the International Cricket Council to go down the same route.

A Cop in Cricket shows the administrators of Indian cricket during Kumar’s three-year tenure in pretty poor light. Kumar references numerous instances where the ACSU was considered superfluous, treated in stepmotherly fashion by those administering cricket at the time. From his pleas for additional resources falling on deaf ears to him being shunted out of his office without so much as a word from the officials, numerous examples abound of him and his team being left to fend for themselves, making his task both challenging and, when taken to its natural end, satisfying.