LG V40 ThinQ India launch confirmed, five-camera phone to go on sale on Amazon on January 20

Smartphone buyers will get another option to choose from when the LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale on Amazon on January 20. The phone will be available in two colours — Moroccan Blue and Platinum Grey. While there is no word on LG V40 ThinQ price, here's what is known about the smartphone

The most prominent new feature of the V40 ThinQ is the camera setup. The LG V40 ThinQ smartphone is equipped with five cameras. The camera setup at the back features a standard lens, wide-angle lens and telephoto lens, while phone’s standard 8MP and 5MP wide-angle cameras will help you get everyone in the frame for a perfect selfie. It's important to understand that while the V40 ThinQ is only touching Indian markets now, it has been in play for a good four months now. And LG has been working round the clock to update and improve the AI software in the camera setup.

The LG V40 ThinQ 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and 3.5mm headphone jack deliver an incredibly detailed, near-studio quality audio. The Boombox Speaker and DTS:X 3D Surround Sound utilise the phone’s internal space as a resonance chamber to deliver extra low-end bass to provide a boombox effect.

The LG V40 ThinQ much like its predecessor places a huge focus on video recording. The V40 packs all the much-loved software features of the V30, but with improved optics and more focal length options. The smooth video zoom and stabilisation are quite impressive, while audio capture is more precise than what you’d get on many other flagship phones.

The V40 ThinQ also features a dedicated Google Assistant button easily reachable on the side of the phone. You can tap and hold for voice or double tap it to open Google lens.

The new LG V40 ThinQ is equipped with an ultra-clear 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 3120x1440 resolution. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. You can also use the software to hide the notch on the V40.

The V40 ThinQ is no different from any of the flagship phones of 2018. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage space. Under the hood, the ThinQ runs on a 3,300mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and fast wireless charging.