SC may list plea against Karnataka move to abolish 4% quota for OBC Muslims

Supreme Court

A petition filed in the Supreme Court has challenged the Karnataka government's decision to scrap the 4 percent quota for OBC Muslims.

Senior Advocate and MP Kapil Sibal mentioned the case before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and sought for a hearing. The CJI has agreed to consider listing the case.

In March 2023, the state decided to scrap 4 percent reservation given to Muslims under 2B classification of the OBC category, it will now be divided into two equal parts and added to the existing quota of Vokkaligas and Lingayats for whom two reservation categories of 2C and 2D were created during the Belagavi Assembly Session last year.

The Cabinet decided to bring the religious minorities under the EWS category, the government said. The decision comes days ahead of the Assembly elections.