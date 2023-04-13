English
    SC may list plea against Karnataka move to abolish 4% quota for OBC Muslims

    Senior Advocate and MP Kapil Sibal mentioned the case before the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and sought for a hearing of the case. The CJI has agreed to consider listing the case.

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    April 13, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
    Supreme Court

    A petition filed in the Supreme Court has challenged the Karnataka government's decision to  scrap the 4 percent quota for OBC  Muslims.

    Senior Advocate and MP Kapil Sibal mentioned the case before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and sought for a hearing. The CJI has agreed to consider listing the case.

    In March 2023, the state decided to scrap 4 percent reservation given to Muslims under 2B classification of the OBC category, it will now be divided into two equal parts and added to the existing quota of Vokkaligas and Lingayats for whom two reservation categories of 2C and 2D were created during the Belagavi Assembly Session last year.

    The Cabinet decided to bring the religious minorities under the EWS category, the government said. The decision comes days ahead of the Assembly elections.

