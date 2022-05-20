English
    Pegasus Spyware | SC extends deadline for finalising technical panel report

    The interim report submitted before the court said that 29 mobile devices have been submitted by individuals to the panel for investigation

    Shruti Mahajan
    May 20, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on May 20 extended the deadline for a court-appointed technical panel probing the Pegasus spyware allegations to submit its final report.

    Asking the panel to expedite the process of finalising its report, the court asked for its submission preferably within four weeks. The bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Hima Kohli posted the case for hearing in July keeping in view that the retired judge heading the panel would require time to peruse the report.

    The interim report submitted before the court said that 29 mobile devices have been submitted by individuals to the panel for investigation. The committee has recorded statements from journalists and persons concerned.

    The bench noted that while examination of the devices suspected of being infected by the malware is being carried out by the committee, the proposed amendments to the laws aimed at tackling surveillance among others will also have to form a part of the comprehensive report.

    (This is a breaking news story. Please check back for update)



    first published: May 20, 2022 11:34 am
