CEO faces backlash for 'tone-deaf' layoff email quoting Martin Luther King Jr

PageDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada was named one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in SaaS by The SaaS Report in 2017. (Image credit: www.pagerduty.com)

The CEO of a San Francisco-based tech company is facing backlash online for the manner in which she announced the company’s layoffs recently. PagerDuty laid off seven per cent of the company’s staff amid mass job cuts across major tech companies in the world.

In her now-viral email to staff last week, Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty, quoted civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

“I am reminded in moments like this, of something Martin Luther King said, that ‘the ultimate measure of a (leader) is not where (they) stand in the moments of comfort and convenience, but where (they) stand in times of challenge and controversy,’” Tejada wrote in her 1,669-word email.

She also termed the job cuts as “refinements” instead of layoffs. Twitter users who saw the email hit out at her for celebrating promotions given to employees in the same email in which she announced the layoffs.