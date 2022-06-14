English
    Jay Kotak’s appreciation post for India after US trip

    “In the US for my Harvard 5th year reunion. A nation in decay,” Jay Kotak wrote on Twitter.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 14, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
    Jay Kotak shared a picture of chaos at Boston airport.

    Harvard alumnus and Uday Kotak's elder son Jay Kotak recently returned to his alma mater for a reunion that left him jaded by the state of affairs in the US. “In the US for my Harvard 5th year reunion. A nation in decay,” Kotak wrote on Twitter. He flagged rising inflation and gun violence among the many factors responsible.

    “Inflation is perceptible. Cities are dirtier. Every day, gun violence headlines. Airport lines, flight delays, stretch for hours,” wrote Jay Kotak as he said “flying to India feels like returning to a better place.”


    The Kotak811 VP shared a picture of Boston Airport, which he compared unfavourably to Mumbai.

    “Mumbai airport handles MORE passengers than Boston. Yet, there are few lines. All counters are staffed, the airport is new and clean,” the Harvard Business School alumnus wrote. In contrast, the picture of Boston airport that he shared on Twitter shows a long line of passengers waiting to check in.

    The average time it takes to check in at Boston airport, the closest major airport to Harvard University, is a staggering five hours, according to Kotak. “India works,” he tweeted.

    Jay Kotak is the son of billionaire Uday Kotak, Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. After studying History at Columbia University, he went on to do an MBA from Harvard Business School.

    Kotak’s comments on air travel come at a time when delays, cancellations and staff shortages have caused chaos in airports across the US and Europe.

    Earlier, Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej had slammed the “pathetic state of immigration” at Bengaluru International Airport.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 09:46 am
