eye-on-india Moneycontrol Exclusive | How Salil Parekh transformed Infosys Salil Parekh said he needed three years to transform Infosys from when he took charge in January 2018. The transformation has become visible in the last year, with Infosys growing at a faster clip than rivals, especially in its deal momentum and pipeline. Is the acceleration here to stay and will this double-digit growth continue beyond FY22? Watch his interview with Chandra R Srikanth in this Moneycontrol exclusive.