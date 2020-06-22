Business Insight | What does Trump’s new H-1B visa restrictions mean for India

In this episode of Business Insight we will break down Trump’s new H-1B visa restrictions
In a recent interview, US President Donald Trump said an executive order banning non-immigrant visas can be expected in the next couple of days.
Over three-to-four lakh H-1B visa workers in the US are employed by Indian IT firms like Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and Cognizant.
The ban would severely effect Indian IT firms and their ability to complete their projects on time.
Watch the video for more...
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 08:59 pm