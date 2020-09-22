172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|it|3-point-analysis-proposed-changes-in-h-1b-visa-wages-what-does-it-mean-for-it-companies-salary-costs-5870071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 02:50 PM IST

3 Point Analysis | Proposed changes in H-1B visa wages: What does it mean for IT companies' salary costs?

Watch our 3 point analysis on how the proposed revisions to H-1B visa wages will affect Indian IT companies

Moneycontrol News

The US Department of Labour has submitted a proposal to change the wage conditions of H-1B visa holders to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

If the rule is passed then IT firms will have to pay increased wages to H-1B visa holders.

How will this new H-1B wage proposal affect Indian IT firms? Let’s find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis.
