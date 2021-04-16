MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021: DC vs RR | Player of the Match: Chris Morris

Rajasthan Royals registered their first win of the season.  It was a night were the bowlers dominated. But it was Chris Morris who was the deciding factor in the match.  With 29 needed from just two overs, it was Morris who stole the game from under DC's nose with 2 balls to spare!

