Indigo announces 6 new international routes. See list of daily flights

Indigo announced six new flights to the Middle East.

Indigo on Friday announced six new routes to the Middle East, with daily flights to Dubai, Bahrain, Dammam and Jeddah.

The new routes are Bengaluru-Dubai, Kochi-Bahrain, Lucknow-Dammam starting from June 1 and Ahmedabad-Jeddah from August 11. The airline has also announced seasonal additional flights in the Chennai-Dammam and Kochi-Dammam routes for the summer season.

IndiGo will become the first Indian airline to offer direct flights connecting Bengaluru and Dubai, as well as Kochi and Bahrain.

“These new direct connections will not only offer hassle-free and affordable options for travel between the cities, but also considerably reduce the travel time,” said Vinay Malhotra, Indigo’s head of global sales.

The airline currently has flights to 11 Middle East airports: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh, Sharjah and Muscat.