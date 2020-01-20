In door-to-door campaign, CPI(M) to explain how CAA-NPR-NRC linked

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) has announced that it will conduct door-to-door campaigns across India to explain how the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the National Population Register (NPR), and the Citizenship Amendment Act are connected.

Aside from extending full support to the ongoing anti-government agitations and actively participating in all protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR, the leftist party has also decided to embark on a mission to make sure those who have rejected the NRC and CAA, do not answer questions related to NPR either.

A three-day meet of the CPI(M) central committee was arranged at Thiruvananthapuram, where the party cadre decided it would oppose the CAA since it topples the secular fabric of the Indian Constitution by granting citizenship on the basis of religion.

According to a News 18 report, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has asked all chief ministers who have denounced the NRC to not allow the implementation of NPR in their states either.

The party chief also announced on January 19 that the core committee of the party has sought the dismantling of all detention camps built by the Centre so far for illegal immigrants. He said: “Directions to construct new detention centres must be withdrawn or the state government should not act on these directions.”

Advising states on how they can prevent the implementation of the NPR on their respective home turfs, Yechury reminded the state governments that it is their job to depute officials who would go from house to house and collect the required information. However, if they refuse to depute the officials to carry out the survey exercise, no data would reach the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.