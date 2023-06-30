National drug pricing body fixes ceiling prices of 51 drugs and 2 formulations

The ceiling price is the Maximum Price to Retailer (excluding GST, if any) for the given product

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the ceiling price of two anti-coagulant formulations and 51 drugs in a notification dated June 28 effectively bringing down their prices.

The pricing authority has set the retail prices for Dabigatran formulation- an anti-coagulant (used to treat and prevent blood clots) at Rs 35.59 for a 150-gram capsule.

The price of 24 anti-diabetic formulations containing dapagliflozin, another 14 with vildagliptin and two with sitagliptin molecules were also set.

Paroxetine controlled release & Clonazepam capsules for the treatment of depression will be priced at Rs 15.81 per capsule.

The ceiling price is the amount fixed by the government for Scheduled Formulations in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. It is the maximum price for retailers (excluding GST, if any) for a given product.

In case the retail price of any of the above formulations is not complied with, as per instant price notification, then the concerned manufacturer/marketing company shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with interest thereon under the provisions of the DPCO 2013, read with the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the notification said.

The NPPA had also fixed the ceiling prices of 18 formulations and 23 new drugs on June 8.