App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello This is... | Science & technology efforts during COVID-19

In this webcast, Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology tells Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra that India needs for a nodal agency to enable greater convergence of industry towards the needs of the nation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his latest address to the nation cited India’s production of face masks and PPE kits having grown from zero to 200,000 per day, after COVID-19 hit the country.

At the same time, ventilators are being produced at a breakneck speed by the government and private players with innovation in form and utility.

In this webcast, Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology tells Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra that India needs a nodal agency to enable greater convergence of industry towards the needs of the nation.

Close

Prof Sharma also highlights India’s technological prowess in deploying Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in drug discovery, and how India can gear up to become the factory of the world.

related news

Listen in…

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 09:22 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India #Webcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple releases iOS 13.5 with Exposure Notification API for tracing COVID-19 cases - here's how it works

Apple releases iOS 13.5 with Exposure Notification API for tracing COVID-19 cases - here's how it works

COVID-19 pandemic | AIIMS to conduct first autopsy to study how long virus stays in a body

COVID-19 pandemic | AIIMS to conduct first autopsy to study how long virus stays in a body

GST cut could have improved consumer sentiment, says Rajiv Bajaj

GST cut could have improved consumer sentiment, says Rajiv Bajaj

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.