you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello! This is... | COVID-19's impact on mental health with Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen shares her insight on how people with mental health issues are dealing with the anxiety around COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amidst the many fallouts of the COVID-19 healthcare emergency, a significant one is its impact on mental health.

How are depression survivors and people with mental health issues dealing with the anxiety and fear that surrounds the pandemic? What kind of conversations can act as triggers for people with mental health disorders? How does one remain positive through this raging storm of negativity?

A depression warrior herself, author and mental health activist Shaheen Bhatt candidly shares her personal experiences with Network18's Mridu Bhandari in this exclusive conversation.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 06:54 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #Mental Wellness #video #wellness

